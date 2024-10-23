Gachagua case: Khaminwa, Githu Muigai exchange ‘learned jabs’

Face off • There was a light moment in court when veteran lawyer John Khaminwa and former Attorney-General Githu Muigai “briefly exchanged learned jabs”, says Alex Gikundi. “Prof Githu had sought to be heard first in the impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua case. Khaminwa declined to sit down, remarking: ‘When I was practising law you were breastfeeding’.” His contact is [email protected].

False religion • There has lately been a proliferation of all manner of religious sects, some of which are led by people of questionable character, says Eliab Otiato. He is, therefore, not amused at their frequent criticism of the government. “Instead of preaching the biblical gospel of reconciliation and unity, these people dwell mainly on the politics of hate and ethnic divisions.” His contact is [email protected].

Power woes • Power supply in the Parklands and Westlands suburbs of Nairobi “is very intermittent”, says Shobhna Shah. “In a week we get only two days of full power and 12 to15 fluctuations in an hour, damaging electrical appliances. We really need a utility to provide us with constant power. The neighbouring countries are now overtaking us in many aspects.” Her email address is [email protected].

Environment • As the country marked Mazingira Day, October 10, Francis Njuguna says, one thing stood out for him. “Not everybody participated in the activities. Environmental issues such as the planting of trees or general clean-ups were not given adequate attention. Each one of us must play his or her role. If we neglect this, it will be at our own grave risk.” His contact is [email protected].

Cards nostalgia • As the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination and the Grade Six tests are about to begin, a nostalgic Wanjiku Wanji says that sending success cards to candidates was once a sentimental practice. “The joy of receiving one in the old days was immense. I’m saddened that nowadays, parents just send cash tokens via mobile money.” Her contact is [email protected].