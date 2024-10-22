Future presidential aspirants should undergo public vetting

Pretenders • Future presidential aspirants should be publicly vetted to ascertain their character, temperament and integrity, says David Yator. “We don’t want to choose pretenders only to get unchecked power. We want a person who will respect rights, including peaceful protests enshrined in the Constitution. Raila Odinga could have easily fitted the bill, but not anymore.” His email address is [email protected].

Trashing law • Here is some useful unsolicited advice for the elected political leaders from Njora Waweru. Says he: “Before you trash the law to get your enemies, please, recall Saint Thomas More’s words: ‘The law is a forest protecting everyone, even the devil deserves due process’. Cut down the trees to catch the devil, and where will you hide when he turns against you?” His contact is [email protected].

Chaos • Matatu drivers routinely flout traffic rules and regulations in Malindi town, ignoring designated stops for illegal spots at BP petrol station and near the airport, says Steve Mandela. He’s accusing traffic police of turning a blind eye despite the chaos at junctions. “The County Transport Act prescribes hefty fines and jail sentences. Enforce law to restore order. ” His contact is [email protected].

Falling into ruin • Residents of Nairobi’s Lang’ata estate are alarmed by the mushrooming shady kiosks on Kitengela Road that are fuelling insecurity, and the blocking of walkways with mounds of garbage, moans Job Otieno. “They’ve also messed up street lights, plunging the neighbourhood into darkness. What happened to city planning, safety and cleanliness?” His contact is [email protected].

Iconic • Besides the iconic photo of the late businessman and former University of Nairobi Chancellor Joe Wanjui, which economics don XN Iraki cited, there are other remarkable ones, says Robert Mukirae. “They include those of ex-Vice-President Arthur Moody Awori, popularly known as ‘Uncle Moody’, and the late Agriculture minister Gilbert Kabere M’Mbijjewe.” His contact is [email protected].