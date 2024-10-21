After Gachagua ouster, it is time to get rid of non-performing MPs

Impeachment • The season for accusing and impeaching top public officials, it seems, is now here, says Muriithi King’au, who sees two major categories: grand and petit. “As the grand impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took place in the National Assembly, a smaller one at the University of Nairobi saw Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama kicked out.” His email address is [email protected].

***

MPs recall • The impeachment of DP Gachagua should open the floodgates to get rid of non-performing MPs, says Newton Tonui. “This has shown the extent of the constitutional powers citizens should exercise in recalling their MPs, who have been passing Bills that are not of benefit to their constituents. After all, the people rejected the unpopular Finance Bill, 2024.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Industrial park • In Juja, Kiambu County, Jotham Ndung’u reports, an industrial park has been fully constructed, but it’s not yet operational. “It’s located at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. What could be the reason for this? I hope it will soon be up and running, creating jobs and producing some quality products.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Mt Kenya tribes • Contrary to popular belief, the “coalescing of the Kikuyu Embu and Meru communities” preceded the formation of Gema, says Mark Muibo. “The colonial government issued those communities with identical movement passes due to their perceived role in the Mau Mau movement. These cards allowed them to move from one district to another.” His contact is [email protected].

***