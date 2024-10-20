Government should confiscate ill-gotten wealth

Punitive action • Corruption has over the years remained a major obstacle to efforts to grow the economy, says Adrin Kahugu. “Let all those government officials suspected of being corrupt be quizzed and arraigned and if found guilty, they should forfeit their ill-gotten wealth. The funds and properties recovered from the convicts should be used to create more jobs for youth.” His contact is [email protected].

Impeachment • Disregarding reasonable timelines in the constitutional provisions to regulate the conduct of leaders is suspect, says Jim Webo. “Impeachment is a good tool but the rush by Parliament and the Senate, as happened in the Rigathi Gachagua saga, is proof that someone can remotely pull the strings. At this rate, the independence of these key institutions will be irreparably eroded.”

Water • Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has mapped meters and residential plots onto a Geographic Information System (GIS) to locate and read meters on a regular basis, says Corporate Affairs Manager James Karanja. In response to Jonah Gachuki on meters at Kayole not read for 20 years, he adds: “We’ve enhanced self-meter reading. Just dial *260#.” Email [email protected].

National monument • How come Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has never been declared a national monument? Asks Kamau Kaniaru, adding: “The old Embakasi Airport was built by the toil, sweat and blood of the Mau Mau detainees. Many of the freedom fighters died there before the airport was completed and opened for business in 1958.” His contact is [email protected].

