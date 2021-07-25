Ensure candidates are prepared for national exams

Preparation • As schools reel under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Newton Kipkirui says, they have no option but to ensure that the candidates are prepared for next year’s national examinations. “Schools right across the country are rushing to ensure that they complete the syllabus. Principals should have all the subjects covered to ensure good examination results.” His contact is newtonbreg2@yahoo.com.

Loyalty • A preferred successor, John T. Mukui notes, “does not always serve the anointer’s interests”. In William Shakespeare’s play, King Lear, he adds, Lear appointed his two elder daughters to inherit his kingdom but they betrayed him, hastening his downfall. The youngest, whom he had banished, “continued to shower him with true, self-sacrificing love”. His contact is jtmukui2000@gmail.com.

Mobile money • Safaricom appreciates Githuku Mungai’s “candid feedback”, says Emmanuel Mutuku, of E-Care Customer Management. “We’ve shared the proposals with our products team. Our fraud detection team is still working on the fraud that took place outside Odeon building. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.” The telco’s contacts are @SafaricomPLC and @SafaricomCare.

Golf cash • Let’s play golf, X. N. Iraki advises, relishing the huge potential earnings. “By winning the British Open, American Collin Morikawa made a cool $2,070,000 (Sh223.5 million). He’s only 24. With all the sunshine, we should make golfing an industry, like athletics, to keep our youth busy and rich. My age does not allow me to win such money. Over to the next generation.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Sports potential • At the Tokyo Olympics, as has been the case in previous games, the only hope for Kenya is in athletics. Says Rodney Uwimana: “Surely, we shouldn’t rely [solely] on our long distance runners to bring all the medals. Why don’t we have strong teams in swimming, cycling, boxing, sprints, volleyball, basketball and long jump?.” His contact is rodney.uwimana@gmail.com.