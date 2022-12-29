DP Gachagua should stop being divisive and discharge his duties as national leader

Leadership • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should not forget that he and his boss, President William Ruto, have been given the mandate to lead the country for five years, remarks Innocent George Ongaga. “He should stop being trivial, tribal and divisive and discharge his duties as a national leader. Somebody should remind him that he’s no longer a DO or MP.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Wrangling • It is “depressing to see DP Gachagua and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja bickering and threatening each other”, moans Usha Shah. “They should sit down and reach some agreement on how to make Nairobi work like a decade ago! Where are staff to stop hawkers from taking over the streets and roads, adversely affecting shop owners?” Her contact is Usha Shah [email protected]

***

Bad road • The two diversions on either side of the flyover on the Kisumu-Kakamega highway at the Mamboleo junction are in a “very pathetic condition” that has been worsened by the heavy rains pounding the area, says Opiyo Oduwo. “Motor vehicles are getting badly damaged by the gaping potholes. But appeals to KeNHA to fix the road have fallen on deaf ears.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Water woes • The single most depressing shortcoming in Kiambu County’s Theta Ward is the lack of fresh piped water for the residents, says Dr Victor Isadia. “It’s even more disheartening to note that it’s a thousand times easier for youth to access illicit alcohol and drugs than this precious commodity. The available borehole water is extremely salty. Who will rescue us?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Noisy danger • Day and night in the towns and rural areas, Dr Patrick Mbataru moans, the use of firecrackers has become a rampant and noisy nuisance. “How safe are they? Seriously, these are explosives, and they can be quite dangerous. It will not be long before we start hearing of incidents of serious harm to the operators and many others.” His contact is pm[email protected]