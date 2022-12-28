Chapter Six is the 'real heart' of the Constitution

Integrity • Rooting for the supremacy of Chapter Six of the Constitution, on leadership and the integrity of public officers, Muriithi King’au says it “is, indeed, the real heart of the 2010 Constitution”. All the other chapters, he adds, are just the body parts of this supreme law of the land. “So long as the heart ails, the real economic development will always remain a moving target.” His contact [email protected]

Bad road • The Africa Inland Church (AIC) Hospital, Kijabe, “is a very important medical facility for its neighbours and the hinterland”, notes Chris Kiriba. “It serves Nyandarua, Nakuru, Nairobi, Narok and Kiambu counties and beyond. The only hitch, he moans, is the bad road linking it to the Kikuyu escarpment, the Nakuru highway. “It should be tarmacked to ease access.” His contact is [email protected]

Trees • To those who don’t miss taking a bottle or two every weekend, Mwangi Karuga poses the question: “But how many trees do you plant then or at any other time?” A tree seedling, he explains, is much cheaper than a bottle of alcohol and more helpful to the environment. “Very few plant trees in any given year. Let’s cultivate a culture of planting trees.” His contact is [email protected]

Flying blind • For an agency that is fully funded by the government, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is a big disgrace for failing to provide basic service such as information to motorists, says Dave Tumbula. “In this Digital Age, why is it so difficult for the roads agency to electronically redirect traffic to alternative routes whenever there is a gridlock? Don’t tell me it’s the job of the police!”

Toilets • The idea of commercialising the use of toilets at the numerous shopping malls in towns and trading centres and highway stopovers does not sit well with Elly Nyaim Opot, who wonders where it came from and which law supports it. “Are Kenyans cursed to be so blatantly exploited at every turn? We could soon be asked to pay even for the air we breathe!” His contact is [email protected]