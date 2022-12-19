Inua Jamii beneficiaries yet to receive a cent

Hunger pangs • During campaigns for the August 9 general election, Stephen Masambu recalls, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, led by President William Ruto, promised to improve the lives of vulnerable citizens. “But for about four months, the Inua Jamii beneficiaries and some pensioners haven’t received a cent. Could this programme have been quietly scrapped?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Running on empty • The National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) bankruptcy is an indicator of the consequences of incompetence due to political appointments driven by cronyism and greed, says David Ngumi. “Nock was set up as a strategic institution to stabilise oil prices and secure the country against fuel crises. Its failure is a mockery of our systems.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Food crisis fears • As many maize farmers rush to dispose of their excess stocks, Muriithi King’au is a very worried man about what this could soon mean for the country. He poses: “How is the government going to replenish the strategic grain reserve? Are traders also being engaged in the business of stockpiling maize for the reserve?" His contact is [email protected]

***

Superb World Cup • As the curtain came down on the 2022 World Cup on Sunday, the Arab nation of Qatar was quite proud of its excellent organisation, says Alnashir D. Walji. “It’s gratifying to note that there were no major ugly incidents at the tournament. The African teams, though still underdogs, did well but winning the cup will remain an elusive dream.” His contact is [email protected]

***

The Greatest • With Argentina’s World Cup victory on Sunday, superstar Lionel Messi has finally “sealed his hallowed place in the pantheon of football greats”, remarks Robert Mukirae. “The breathtaking genius of this diminutive star is now etched on what was once known as the Julius Rimet Trophy. Hongera (congratulations) Messi and Argentina!” His contact is [email protected]