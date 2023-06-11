Don't politicise Talanta Hela project

Vacant houses • Before rolling out the affordable housing scheme, the government should carry out a survey to establish how many houses in the towns have no occupants, urges C. Amatha. “Fixing the problem being experienced by landlords should be the first step in providing shelter to citizens. Landlords should be advanced capital to put up more houses.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Wastage • As the government strives to get all eligible Kenyans to pay tax, it should also curb revenue wastage, says Shadrack Mutai. Even the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), he adds, has accused the National Treasury of being wasteful. “This comes at a time when Kenyans are burdened by rising taxes. Every coin should be put to good use and accounted for.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Priorities • The free Nyayo milk programme in primary schools, which was initiated in 1979 as a pet project of then-President Daniel arap Moi, has been revived and well received in some counties, says Nicholas Murithi. “It is a good thing, but is it really viable in the current difficult economic times? I think it isn’t. Let us not try to live beyond our means.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Resignation • Why can’t Nominated MP Sabina Chege, who has declared that she is now working with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, just quit her opposition Azimio coalition position of deputy minority whip, wonders Jim Webo. “One thing our politicians should learn is to resign on principle instead of clinging on and needlessly causing confusion and embarrassing themselves.”

***

Open mind • The new Talanta Hela project, which is meant to revolutionise and monetise talent, should not be politicised, says Joseph Njuguna. “Let’s approach it with an open mind and thus give it a fair chance at succeeding. If the desired results are not achieved, we can then review it and make informed decisions on whether or not to continue with it.” His contact [email protected]