Kenyans losing confidence in the government amid rising cost of living

Ailing economy • With the cost of living rising daily, Kenyans are losing confidence in the government, says Cyrus Njuguna. “Are prayers what the country really needs to solve its pressing problems? While asking for God’s intervention is good, there is a need for quick and smart decisions to fix the ailing economy, which, if not checked, will soon see it onto its deathbed.” His contact is [email protected]

Monopoly • The recent sanctioning of a bank to run an insurance company is the surest way of legalising a monopoly, says Charles Wakaba Kamanga. “The bank will give loans for projects, act as the bancassurance agent and also insure the project. This is like having manufacturers being wholesalers and retailers of their own products. It smells a bit fishy.” His contact is [email protected]

Anomaly • When the new bridge was built across the Makupa Causeway in Mombasa, Martin Wahome recalls, it was meant to allow the free flow of seawater from one side to the other. “However, a new railway line has just been built on the same embankment, meaning that there will be no free movement of water. Can the authorities clarify this anomaly?” His contact is [email protected]

Bad road • The recent heavy rains have made a mess of General Mathenge Road in the Westlands suburb of Nairobi, due to lack of proper drainage, says Shobhna Shah. “Motorists unaware of this drive-through and get stuck, or their cars are damaged by potholes that have turned into craters. Can the authorities do something to ease traffic flow on this main road?” Her contact is [email protected]

Bright future • Artificial intelligence has become a transformative force in healthcare and education, transportation and entertainment, says Edwin Busolo. “While some have concerns about potential risks, we need to harness the immense power for the betterment of society. We will unlock the potential to solve pressing challenges and create a brighter future.” His contact is [email protected]