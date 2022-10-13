Does the rewarding of KK loyalists also extend to the courts?

Cold county • Rushing to express his solidarity with Nyandarua over the induction of its MCAs in Mombasa, university don X. N. Iraki says the county deserves sympathy. “Nyandarua County is too cold! On carrying joyriders, the very religious county is home to the infamous ‘Happy Valley’ and is, probably, haunted by its ghosts. Some exorcising is urgently needed.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Loyalty reward • Does the rewarding of Kenya Kwanza Alliance loyalists that DP Rigathi Gachagua talks about also extend to the courts, asks Jim Webo. “The graft and other charges KKA personalities faced have been quickly withdrawn while those against opposition personalities were hastily determined. A good example is Sirisia MP John Waluke, who is already serving a 67-year jail sentence for graft.”

***

Centre • Now that Nthangathi in Meru County has been confirmed to be the centre of Kenya, the media, administration and politicians should stop classifying the region as being in eastern Kenya, says Nicholas Murithi. “I’ve always felt that Meru and Embu are in central Kenya. Even three-quarters of Mt Kenya Forest and both peaks are in Meru. Let’s get facts right.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pandemic • The protocols to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic are no longer being strictly followed yet the disease is still around, says Oscar Odhiambo. “Everybody should be reminded that the disease is still here with us, hence the need to enforce the rules and regulations. Let’s protect ourselves and others from the disease by getting vaccinated.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Holiday • Further to the recent widespread confusion over whether October 10 is Huduma or Utamaduni Day, Samwel Wanjohi is rooting for the scrapping of the public holiday. “The people need to work hard. Then, businesses close for a day and schools do not run and the national exams are around the corner.” He wants the authorities to push for more time.” His contact is [email protected]