No Kenyan should die of hunger

Spokespersons • Having observed how hard President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have been working after literally hitting the ground running, Joe Ngige Mungai has a word of advice for the two gentlemen. “They need to allow their communication teams to speak for them. They should only personally respond when it’s extremely necessary.” His contact is [email protected]

Junket • Why Nyandarua County chose to send its MCAs to the coast for their induction is something Bimal Shah has difficulty understanding. Says he: “I’m shocked that the MCAs and very many support staff went to the coast and yet in Nyahururu Town there is five-star Panari Resort. They could have boosted their own economy. What a waste!” His contact is [email protected]

Hungry nation • Many counties in the arid and semi-arid regions, says F. Mukembu, have been hit by drought and are reeling under food shortages. While relief supplies are vital, he adds, they are a stop-gap measure. “Parliament should chart the way forward by coming up with actions to mitigate the suffering. Without food sufficiency, other sectors of the economy will stagnate.” His contact is [email protected]

Pig rearing • Pig farming is a marketable and lucrative venture that can boost earnings to improve the lives of the rural folk, says Anjela Busolo. “The biggest challenge for many, despite the popularity of pork and other products, is the choice of breeds. Help farmers to select the breeds most suitable for their piggeries on a commercial basis. Her contact is [email protected]

Haughty hair • Benjamin Kibias has an issue with women and their hair. “They should be considerate when choosing their hairstyle, especially if they use public transport. It shouldn’t protrude backwards and become a nuisance to the passenger seated behind her, more so if the seat has a low backrest. You can’t even read a newspaper.” His contact is [email protected]