Disclose CJ job candidates' scores for transparency

Justice Martha Koome

Justice Martha Koome during her interview for the position of Chief Justice on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The construction of the Nairobi Expressway has come with some challenges, says Chintan Gohel.
  • David Jasondu is concerned with the coming up of a petrol station in a residential area on Lang’ata Road.

JSC scores • Endorsing calls to the Judicial Service Commission to release the scores of the candidates interviewed for the Chief Justice post, despite Judge Martha Koome having been picked, Joseph Macharia feels the disclosure is good for transparency. “It will dispel the notion that the verdict was known beforehand. If it can’t, it should never conduct public interviews.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

