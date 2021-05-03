Disclose CJ job candidates' scores for transparency

JSC scores • Endorsing calls to the Judicial Service Commission to release the scores of the candidates interviewed for the Chief Justice post, despite Judge Martha Koome having been picked, Joseph Macharia feels the disclosure is good for transparency. “It will dispel the notion that the verdict was known beforehand. If it can’t, it should never conduct public interviews.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

Expressway • The construction of the Nairobi Expressway has come with some challenges, says Chintan Gohel, citing the destruction of electrical cables, drains and sidewalks to give way to new piping. “Road junctions have been dug up. A section of Melili Road near KIMC and the exit near Lab and Allied Company have become nearly impassable in the heavy rains.” His contact is gohel.chintan@students.jkuat.ac.ke.

Petrol • There are some intriguing developments in Nairobi City County, remarks David Jasondu, on a petrol station coming up in a residential area on Lang’ata Road directly opposite Uhuru Gardens. “How was it approved, as there is not even a service lane? This is risky.” He hopes Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohamed Badi’s team will check it out. His contact is jasondu19@yahoo.com.

Last Mile • Living just 1.5 kilometres from a primary school in Machakos County where President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Last Mile rural electrification project, Ricton Wambua says they had expected to benefit from it. They have not, and 30 homesteads in Isooni Village in Matungulu Sub-County feel neglected. “We’ve remained literally in the dark.” Her contact is Tel 0722717954 or rictongachoya@gmail.com.

Afghanistan • After 20 years of what Saleem Malik describes as a “headless-chicken war” and a whopping $2 trillion spent, “the Americans are finally pulling out of Afghanistan”. However, he adds, the real winner of the long-running armed conflict is the massive military industrial complex of the West. “That's where most of those dollars actually went,” he declares. His contact is saleem.malik41@yahoo.com.