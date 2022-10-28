CS vetting exposed irony of Ruto’s ‘Hustler Nation’

Hustlers • The recent vetting of Cabinet Secretaries has exposed the biggest irony of President William Ruto’s so-called ‘Hustler Nation’, as all those that were picked are millionaires, says Mark Mlee Kithokilo. “Where is the place of the real hustlers in the top echelons of this government? If they need a real hustler, I am available and ready to serve God and humanity.” His contact is [email protected]

Appreciation • The most famous holder of a key government position in an acting capacity in Kenya must be Dr Patrick Amoth! And it’s preciously why Carey Yiembe wonders why anybody should act in a position for so long without confirmation? “Dr Amoth has been the acting Director-General for Health since Covid-19 landed on our shores. What will it take to confirm him?” His contact is [email protected]

Passports • When applying for a passport online, Caroline Nyawira notes, one is prompted to choose one in terms of the number of pages. Currently, however, only the 66-page one that costs Sh7,550 can be accessed. She is disappointed, as she had budgeted for the 32-page travel document, which costs Sh4,550. “Can the Immigration boss explain why?” Her contact is[email protected]

Bank cards • Some Postbank customers are shocked that since their ATM cards expired three months ago, no effort has been made by the management to issue them with new ones. Says Veronica Onjoro. “We have to wait for working days to withdraw cash from our accounts, inconveniencing us. This is unfortunate.” The bank, she cautions, risks losing customers. Her contact is [email protected]

Babies • Kang’atacare, which is new Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata’s scheme to appeal to women to “produce more babies is laughable”, remarks Bimal Shah. “He should instead be encouraging farmers to produce more food to feed millions of Kenyans. It seems in Murang’a there is plenty of food, schools, and hospitals. Politicians only want more voters!” His contact is [email protected].