CS Kindiki should keep his word and sort out passport mess

Passports • Three months ago, Allan Kipchirchir Koech recalls, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki promised the delays in issuing passports would be resolved through a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI).

“But the last time passports were ready for collection was November 7. Tracking short code 2032 doesn't work. Some of us are losing opportunities.”

His contact is [email protected].

TVETs • Students pursuing diploma courses in universities should, like their counterparts in TVET colleges, also get Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) funding, says Derick Irukan.

“The Ministry of Education should direct Helb to cover them. Their TVETs counterparts receive capitation and Helb loans to pay for their tuition and meet their basic needs.”

His contact is [email protected].

Malindi • Travelling along the Mombasa-Malindi highway, especially the Bombolulu-Lights stretch, in the morning is a nightmare, says Kinyua Thuku.

“Traders at Kongowea Market throw garbage on the pavement. The stinking litter is an eyesore that also attracts vermin. The refuse from the market can be processed and sold to farmers as compost manure.”

His contact is [email protected].

Traffic • The Traffic Police Department and Mombasa County inspectorate should crack down on the boda boda menace in the town, urges Lincoln E. Oyigo.

“The riders ignore traffic rules and regulations. Some have motorbikes with noisy exhaust pipes and hoot even near hospitals and schools.”

He wants them prevented from disturbing the peace.

His contact is [email protected].

Food • Adequate food and quality diets can nurture a healthy nation and happy people, says Edward Maleya. Access to good land, he adds, is what makes this possible.

“However, where people go hungry or struggle to get a meal, there will be malnutrition, crimes, tears, deaths, illnesses, thefts, divorce and separations and no peace in their homes.”

His contact is [email protected].