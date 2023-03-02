Controller of Budget’s exposé on public spending worrying

Unwise spending • The Controller of Budget’s exposé of the flouting by counties of the law on public spending is worrying, says Fred Njuki. “More funds are allocated to recurrent expenditure, including salaries and allowances, at the expense of development. This is unacceptable. Governors must prudently spend the public funds on growth and not recurrent expenditure.” His contact is [email protected]

Demographics • Asians and Wazungu, university don X. N. Iraki remarks, “have been part of the Kenyan mosaic for more than a century” but have been losing out on top jobs such as CS and CAS. “Their presence in business should be reflected in politics, too. They may be too few to win elections, but how about reserving some seats for them, just like woman representatives?” His contact is [email protected]

Poor service • Echoing John Komira’s complaint about poor services on the “Madaraka Express”, on the SGR, Irene Wanjiku says it’s true their customer care numbers are ever busy or just never get picked up. “If by chance your call goes through and you make a booking and pay, they don’t even send a confirmation message to you. It’s very frustrating.” Her contact is [email protected]

Betting danger • Some time last year, Ambrose Kasyuki recalls, the Interior ministry led a crackdown on Chinese betting machines, seizing them. This was meant to protect youth, including schoolchildren, from addiction. But the racket is back in Kibwezi, Makueni County. “There are three betting dens. One is at a police post and two in private homes.” For the details, his contact is [email protected]

Data guzzlers • When live-streaming a football match or using online platforms such as Zoom and Meet, Safaricom’s bundles are depleted faster than those of Airtel and Telkom for the same duration, Carey Yiembe observes. “Can the Communications Commission of Kenya confirm if the telcos have the same data usage rate? It’s unbelievable how fast bundles disappear!” His contact is [email protected]