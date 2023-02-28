KAA should improve on greenness of JKIA

Shutdown • The recent visit by American First Lady Jill Biden “is a mark of confidence in Kenya”, says Joe Ngige Mungai. However, he’s unhappy with Kenya Airports Authority for exposing the country to ridicule, with red/brown earth and shrubs greeting such dignitaries on landing at the JKIA. “It doesn’t require much to plant trees and lawns and water them regularly.” His contact is [email protected]

Shady plea • As kiosks, other makeshift structures and illegal parking lots at hotels and other business premises are removed to pave the way for the expansion of the main highway in Busia Town and other roads, Jim Webo hopes the county staff in charge are thinking of planting trees. “They should take advantage of the long rains to plant trees to line the roads. This will add beauty and shade in future.”

Debt collector • A loyal Safaricom customer for about 18 years, Harrison Ngove, is unhappy about what he describes as the gigantic telco’s “strong-arm tactics”. Says he: “On February 20, at 11:40 pm, 76 Bonga points were deducted from my account without my consent to pay off an ‘Okoa Jahazi’ debt of only Sh23. What would they have done if I didn’t have those points?” His contact is [email protected].

In the dark • Frequent blackouts are a nightmare Betty Luttah Kutto’s 82-year-old mum, who lives near Emulole Primary School in Khwisero, Kakamega County, has contended with despite promptly paying electricity her bills for 20 years. “My mother’s food in the fridge often goes back. There has been talk about an overloaded transformer. Can they, please, sort it out?” Her contact is [email protected]

Shaky ground • There has never been a clear-cut policy on the recruitment of kindergarten teachers, though they continue to play a key role in education in the early stages, says F. Mukembu. “We cannot claim to be offering quality education when this level is not being recognised. Nursery school teachers deserve better. This is where the rain starts beating us.” His contact is fmukembu[email protected]