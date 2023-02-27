Madaraka Express has the worst customer services

‘Shoutathlon’ • Judging by the angry responses from President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua to ultimatums issued by Azimio leader Raila Odinga at his public rallies, “it seems that he’s succeeding in distracting the top Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders”, notes Prof Sam Chege. “They should be focused on service delivery instead of engaging in shouting matches with him.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Raising dust • The construction of the roads at Kibichoi in Komothai Ward of Kiambu County is okay but Francis Njuguna would like to see those involved take health precautions more seriously. “Failing to water the roads during this dry season is bad for our health. I don’t understand why this is not being done to control the dust for the people’s good health.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Poor service • “Madaraka Express”, which runs on the SGR, must have one of the worst customer services in the country, declares John Komira. Its customer care numbers, 0709388887 and 0709388888, he adds, “are ever busy and if you’re lucky to get through nobody picks up the call”. Enquiries through [email protected] are not replied to. “I booked online and paid but never got a confirmation.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Recycle bin • The “recycling of former top government officials into new appointments is a worrying trend”, says Ruth Gituma. She poses: “If somebody has served as a governor, why would he or she wish to be appointed as a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS)? What, then, happens to those many people who are qualified for jobs but are not well-connected?” Her contact is [email protected]

***