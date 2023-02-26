The sex-for-work is prevalent in Nakuru County tea farms

Equality • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s caution to some Kenyans that they won’t be given priority when jobs are being shared out is saddening, says Thomas Yebei. Those not in Kenya Kwanza Alliance will be sent to the end of the queue. “Will they also be told not to pay taxes? This contradicts what President William Ruto has been saying about equality for all.” His contact is [email protected]

Idle senators • Nothing could better confirm the description of the Senate as ‘nyumba ya wazee (retirement home)’ than the conduct of its sessions, says W. Kimariech. “They only sit for four hours a day, three days a week from 2.30 pm, with long breaks and a hefty monthly package. And if all they do is to politick and roam in fuel guzzlers, can this justify its existence?” His contact is [email protected]

Extortion • This, surely, cannot be true, but electricity customer MD Kithinji swears that a Kenya Power employee telephoned him and demanded that he buy fuel so that a service motor vehicle could be sent to his neighbourhood. “He wanted a team to use the car to go over and prune some precariously leaning tree branches. Is this what the KPLC has now fallen into?” His contact is [email protected]

Preying managers • The sex-for-work scandal exposed by the BBC on Kericho tea farms is prevalent in Nakuru County, claims Joseph Macharia. “Apart from Kericho and Bomet counties, the vice has been common for a long time on many flower farms in Naivasha. No wonder, the HIV/Aids infection rate is quite high. Where are the local investigative journalists?” His contact is [email protected]

Bad bet • Betting, Ed Mwiti notes, “is considered a sin where there can be no real returns on one’s investment”. He is, therefore, surprised that the government appears more interested in taxing the returns than protecting the youth. “It’s all just a huge mirage of false hope that people get hooked to. Taxing the winnings is good but better checks and controls are needed.” His contact is [email protected]