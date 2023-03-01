Tripling varsity tuition fees a bad idea

Higher varsity fees • The recommendation by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform to triple tuition fees is a bad idea, says Philip Ngotiek. “We need an education system that gives the best outcomes. Improving the system should not necessarily be through raising fees. Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and his Cabinet colleagues should reject this proposal.” His contact is [email protected]

Useless bill • Parliament risks losing its credibility, remarks Joram Mkunde. He’s surprised a bill could be brought to the House seeking to stop police from arresting suspects on Fridays. “Shame on you! This bill is meant to protect yourselves and not ordinary people. Why waste time debating a stupid bill instead of bringing up issues to help suffering Kenyans?” His contact is [email protected]

Bad boulder • A boulder is dangerously sticking out into Waiyaki Way, just after the James Gichuru overpass in Nairobi, says James Githinji. He wonders how many accidents it will take for the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to fix it. “Almost every other morning, there are broken headlight glass thanks to the boulder. Over to you, KeNHA!” His contact is [email protected]

Sex pests • Definitely tongue-in-cheek, Muriithi King’au couldn’t have said this better, alluding to the BBC exposé on wayward managers in multinational tea farms. Says he: “Since the ‘discovery’ of Thomson’s Falls in Nyahururu in 1848, the British have continued to make many more in Kenya, the most recent being the sex scandals in Kericho and Bomet tea estates.” His contact is [email protected]

Banditry • The “so-called cattle rustlers are nothing but robbers and terrorists”, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “If they can dare the KDF and engage them in a gunfight for hours, this should be taken seriously. Thank God, this time the police have support. We could be hearing of hundreds killed. The KDF should deal with the terrorists once and for all.” His contact is [email protected]