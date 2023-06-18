Chase away rogue contractors, Kenyans need good roads

Shoddy job • Most contractors being awarded government tenders do shoddy jobs as they bribe their way in and resort to shortcuts to reduce their expenses and make loads of money, claims Mike Kush Kulei. “The people need good roads and other quality projects. They should, therefore, be more alert and chase away poor contractors, as happened in my home in the North Rift.” His contact [email protected]

Elusive posts • The TSC will even, after extending deadlines for vacancies, still not get the required head teachers, says Zach Yieko. “It’s because of TSC’s tough requirements. As a senior teacher, I’ve been in C2 (Job Group K) for 10 years and so can’t apply online for the deputy head teacher’s position. It’s demoralising and the reason why many don’t even bother.” His contact is [email protected]

Snobs • Toll-free numbers of government service agencies are meant to enable people who need help to easily reach them, says Mike Rawla. They include the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 0800720601 and Kenya Power’s 0603070707. He’s disappointed that both are never answered. “The people hired for this are earning salaries for doing nothing.” His contact is [email protected]

Hard times • When the going gets tough, the tough get going is a popular saying that David Omollo strongly feels reflects the prevailing difficult economic times, with the rapidly rising cost of living. Says he: “But now, it’s only the tough who go shopping. The purchasing power of the majority has been badly eroded. Who will come to the rescue of those who are not tough?” His contact is [email protected]

Stress • Addis Ababa-based Kenyan Jean-Paul Awuor, who is visiting the posh Middle East tourist haven in the desert that is Dubai City in the United Arab Emirates, must have a lot to literally write home about but one little thing has made his day. Says he: “Greetings, Watchie! Spotted in a shopping mall in Dubai: ‘STRESSED is DESSERTS spelled (sic) backwards’.” His contact is [email protected]