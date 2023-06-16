Monkey slur by Romanian envoy "not a surprise"

Racism • The monkey slur by recalled Romanian Ambassador to Kenya Dragos Tigau at a meeting in Nairobi didn’t surprise Brian Maitai, at all. Says he: “Eastern European countries such as Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Poland are notorious for racism. They have an inferiority complex, unlike the richer and more advanced countries such as Sweden and Germany.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Arrogance • In most of his public utterances, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua “does not hide the fact that he is an arrogant man”, remarks Githuku Mungai. “A few days ago, he told a public gathering that taxes have to be collected because ‘roads cannot be built using saliva’. Can’t the elders advise him to try and speak like a mzee or maybe he won’t even listen to them?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bad road • Nairobi Governor Sakaja, city resident Yatin Shah wishes, could find some time to visit and drive on General Mathenge Road in the otherwise posh Westlands suburb to just see the pathetic state it has been in for a long time. “There is surprisingly no drainage and it has deep potholes, which I’m sure have damaged so many cars. This is really frustrating.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Long delay • How long should it take the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to issue a certificate of good conduct? Richard Mwaura applied for one on April 4, at the Huduma Centre at the General Post Office in Nairobi, where his fingerprints where duly taken. “Can the DCI explain the delay in issuing the certificate and apologise to me and other applicants?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Decline • Several organisations that once roared nationally are today in deep slumber, says Muriithi King’au, listing the Kenya Planters and Co-operative Union (KPCU), the Coffee Board of Kenya (CBK), Kenya Farmers Association (KFA), and the Pyrethrum Board of Kenya (PBK). “The causes of their decline should be addressed to avoid wasting public resources.” His contact is [email protected]