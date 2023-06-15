DP Gachagua, closing bars "won't end alcoholism"

Dying for a drink • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should know that closing down bars “won’t end alcoholism, which is a disease, whose major cause is joblessness and hopelessness among youth”, says Arthur Wanyanga. After all, Arthur adds, many of the bars operating illegally and the chang’aa dens in towns and villages “flourish because of corruption in the police service”. His contact [email protected]

Child labour • As the World Day Against Child Labour was marked on Monday, Zuwena Nifa Mukabi says she was pleased with the efforts to eradicate the harrowing scourge afflicting millions worldwide. “We call upon parents and guardians to end this exploitation. Every child deserves to grow and not be enslaved by labour. Let us join the fight for justice.” Her contact is [email protected]

Disaster • South Coast resident Pauline McKenzie says she has been suffering a “data disaster”. Says she: “Every day at 6.30 pm, my fibre goes down. I’m told it’s because I have too many people using it. Do others have this problem? The whole point of upping my fibre was to watch TV. Dimensiondata.com should send a technician to check my line.” Her contact is [email protected]

Aces • The smashing of the 1,500 metres and 5,000m world records by Faith Kipyegon has confirmed Kenya’s superiority in athletics, outwitting big rival Ethiopia, says Alnashir D. Walji. Kenyans, he adds, also shine in other sports disciplines, including rugby and basketball, but cricket skills need to be honed as the WRC rally glory is restored, and our aces do us proud!” His contact is [email protected]

Feats • Also celebrating star athlete Kipyegon’s record-breaking feats, university don X. N. Iraki remarks: “In athletics, you win straight watched live! No shortcuts. I wish everybody did that and kept breaking records in school, the workplace or even in hobbies. Wouldn’t this country be great? I will soon start running but won’t disclose my race. Hongera, Faith Kipyegon!” His contact is [email protected]