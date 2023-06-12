Ruto government must set its priorities right

Inverted priorities • The multimillion-shilling fuel guzzlers purchased with taxpayers’ money for leaders and government officials are a sickening show of raw opulence, says Kanyi Gioko. “The money spent on one could build 20 classrooms, feed 500 families for a year and build 10 fully equipped community health centres. A country of such industrious people can do better.” His contact is [email protected]

New broom • The new Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Eric Rutto, who has succeeded Fred Ngatia, is upbeat about future prospects, says Leah Muthoni. “He has pledged to promote trade in and out of the country. Dr Rutto should help traders and other business people to restore markets adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.” Her contact is [email protected]

Faith in CEO • Over a month since Dalmas Kotit complained about a Kenya Power transformer that blew up three months ago at Uloma Village in Ugunja Constituency, Siaya County, locals are still without electricity. Dalmas says he had hoped that new CEO Joseph Siror would improve service delivery after taking office, and he has not yet given up. The reference is 9456421. His contact is [email protected]

Abandoned at sea • Is the Stamp Bureau at the General Post Office, Nairobi, still operational, asks J. P. Benazeth. “As a stamp collector, I’m a long-standing client with a deposit account and they would send me every new issue. For several months, my e-mails have been rejected as ‘unknown’ or gone unanswered. I also wrote to the Postmaster-General but got no reply.” His contact is [email protected]

Human limit • The world records shattered recently by Kenyan star Faith Kipyegon [in the 1,500 metres and 5,000m races] have excited Anderson Kibaara Nyaga. “From time to time, new world records are set and this is going to continue for some time. But does it mean we will reach a time and point whereby records cannot be broken anymore?” His contact is [email protected].