Do MPs really understand the plight of Kenyans?

Skivers • The people elect MPs to articulate their problems and aspirations and take care of their interests, says Usha Shah. “The true and genuine leaders are those who readily sacrifice their time, money and energy for the welfare of their constituents. Do most of our MPs ever see hungry people walking on the streets and wonder how and when they will ever get a meal?” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Taxing MPs • With the Financial Bill 2023 seeking to tax Kenyans earning more than Sh1,300 a day, Fred Njuki would like to see politicians lead from the front. “During the vetting of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Cabinet, most of them admitted that they are multimillionaires. Can we have their audited accounts with the taxes remitted to the taxman?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Directives • Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu must wield the whip to ensure his official directives are enforced, says Moses Kariri. “The small things being overlooked can adversely affect the quality of education. Instructions on time continue to be ignored. For instance, children still go to school at 5 am and leave at 7 pm! He should pull up his socks.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Fire probe • The cause of the fire that razed Toi Market in Nairobi on Sunday “remains unknown” but it raises eyebrows as this is the third such incident in recent times, says Mary Wambui. She, therefore, calls for thorough investigations by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). “Also, emergency services should be on standby at all times.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Decoy underpass • Drivers needing to make a U-turn near JKIA can use the two underpasses below the Nairobi Expressway, says Chintan Gohel. “But there is a third one that seems to have no purpose. No roads connect to it and grass is already growing around it. Could it have been a mistake or was it meant as a spare route should the need ever arise?” His contact is [email protected]