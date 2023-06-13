MPs "dancing tunes" paid for by the highest bidder

Sycophants • Watching the goings-on on the political scene, Robert Mukirae notes: “He who pays the piper calls the tune. Parliament is supposed to be the Executive’s counterweight on behalf of ‘Wanjiku’ (ordinary Kenyan) but MPs are dancing to tunes paid for by the highest bidder. Wanjiku is left alone to her laments of inflation, unemployment, crime and despair.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Calling Koigi • Former firebrand politician Koigi wa Wamwere “has been unusually quiet for a long time”, notes Mwangi wa Karuga, wondering what could be wrong. Koigi, a former political detainee and later MP who has written several books, “was known for his contributions to social media debates on national issues”. He declares: “We’re missing you, Koigi!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hypocrites • If you cannot explain something in simple and clear terms, then you do not quite understand it, says Mwangi Wanjohi. “The sweating, huffing and puffing by the top government officials while trying to explain the proposed housing fund and levy means it doesn’t make sense to them either. Who will spare us that pain?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Prudence • As the 13th Parliament gets down to work on its very first Budget of Sh3.7 trillion, Ruth Gituma has a word of caution. “It would be prudent to consider trimming the excesses. Good practice dictates that you spend only what you can afford. Is it possible to remove some of the ‘unnecessary fat’, for example, the offices of spouses of some top officials, and CASs?” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Sinister projects • There is a race for digital identification systems in most African countries that simply does not make sense to James Gakuo. Says he: “It seems too far-fetched, considering the high poverty levels in most of the countries, which should be prioritised.” That there seems to be money for the ID project, he adds, makes the initiative “very sinister”. His contact is [email protected]