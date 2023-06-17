Supremacy battle between Gachagua, Mudavadi "a figment of imagination"

No fight • The much-hyped supremacy battle between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is to Chris Kiriba, a figment of imagination. “People are creating a non-existent fight between the two,” adds Kiriba, citing a vernacular media station’s Sunday programme as the origin of the talk about the supposed fallout. His contact is [email protected]

Pollution • The Waste Management Act of 2022 that provides a framework for handling waste has yet to be implemented, Charity Ndolo laments. "Throwing plastics into dumpsites just increases environmental pollution. The Environment ministry should ensure that producers and users adhere to proper disposal to avoid turning the country into a dump site."

Security • A report in which a government official in Vihiga County has advised locals to arm themselves in self-defence against criminals is shocking, says Alex Kiptanui. "His call to the people to take up pangas and other crude weapons must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. People's lives and property must be protected by police as the law enforcement agency."

Bowsers • Though he appreciates the service given by 'clean water' bowsers during acute shortages in Nairobi, Sheikh Ismail strongly objects to them operating in the residential estates round the clock. "They are a nuisance to the elderly and the sick, whose sleep is as precious and essential as the water. Can't water delivery be restricted to, say, between 7 am and 9 pm?"

Poor elderly • The four-month delay in disbursing the Inua Jami funds to the elderly is seriously hurting them, says Evans Milan Ouma. Many of the senior citizens, he laments, cannot afford to buy food and medicines and also meet their other needs. "As much as the government is facing a financial crunch, there are programmes such as this one that should still be prioritised."