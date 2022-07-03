Build a blood bank in Mandera

Leaking pipeline • The promises being made by politicians in the August 9 elections will amount to nothing, says Muriithi King’au. “I’m quite sceptical about the pledge to put billions of shillings into that pipeline that has been confirmed to be full of leaks. Either way, the corruption leaks will spill over, whether the pipe is fed from the top or bottom.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Flying high • With the “silly election season” here again, Taabu Tele longs for the August 9 polling day to come and go “so that we can resume our normal lives”. But as Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah rides the hype of legalising bhang and snake farming, “Agano’s David Mwaure Waihiga has been left limp, invisible and starved of publicity”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Procrastinator • Failing to plan is planning to fail, remarks Ruth Gituma, accusing IEBC of an obsession with working amid crises. “Since 2017, there has been adequate time to put in place control measures on result transmission and the voter register. Why wait until only two months to an election with such high stakes? There is a need to ensure the integrity of the processes.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Blood bank • Mandera County doesn’t have a single blood bank, says Naphtaly Waruhiu, worried about the grave risk. The county, he adds, relies on the National Blood Transfusion Station, in Nairobi, 1,200km away! “This is a border county with terror threats. Can Health CS Mutahi Kagwe kindly do something about it? Let’s be our brother’s keeper.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Shake the tree • Kenya is trying to increase its forest cover to at least 10 per cent as per UN targets, notes Nassir Daud. “The government should take advantage of the thousands of schools in the country. They should host and maintain tree seedlings that will be an income-generating venture and also help the country to acquire carbon-credit funding.” His contact is [email protected]

