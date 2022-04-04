Attack on politicians is bad for the country

Violence • The attack on Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Uasin Gishu County, and a similar one on DP William Ruto at Kondele in Kisumu some time back, do not augur well for the country, warns Fred Njuki. Something is wrong with our electioneering. Brinkmanship, name-calling, arrogance and condescending innuendos are rife on both sides.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Call to action • Kenyan politics is becoming “more complicated each and every day”, remarks Elizabeth Adhiambo after observing the unfolding developments ahead of the August 9 general election. “The political field is becoming really hot. Youth should choose leaders wisely. It’s those who not only speak but also act who can take our country the next level.” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Kumbaya’ • The popular song Kumbaya, derived from the African-American spiritual Come by Here, John T. Mukui notes, is a children’s campfire tune. “It’s been politicised to mean a weak consensus-seeking that ignores the people’s differences and fails to accomplish goals. However, its recital is a better welcome than heckling and booing a political adversary.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dear food • As the citizens cry out to the government to intervene over the high food prices, Morgan Wanyonyi is alarmed that there does not seem to be any respite in the pipeline soon. Morgan laments: “Despite the clamour for the lowering of the food prices, they are just increasing. The government should act, even though the economy is suffering.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tech toys • Nowadays, if a child cries the tendency among many people is to pacify it with technology, particularly mobile phones, notes university don X. N. Iraki. But he wonders whether this early encounter with gadgets makes them better scientists. “Have teachers noted an improvement in the science subjects, particularly, physics? Over to you, teachers!” His contact is [email protected].