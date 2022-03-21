State should not have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions

Maturity • That President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing the strongest resistance yet to his “Handshake” with ODM leader Raila Odinga in his Mt Kenya backyard is a demonstration of democracy and political maturity, says Joseph Macharia. “The people are refusing to be herded and want to freely choose his successor. If others could do this, the country would go far.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Lurking virus • Just days after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face masks, the WHO has cautioned against the same, says Henry Ruhiu. “The WHO has advised that the people should continue putting on the masks as the virus hasn’t gone away and indications are that it might re-emerge in full force.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Food security • Kenya is caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war, which has increased the cost of chapati, bread and mandazi, hence the need for food and nutrition security, says Prof Okwach Abagi. “Kenya imports from the two countries 30 per cent of its wheat consumption yet it can be self-sufficient.” He hopes the new President to be elected in August will fix this. His contact is [email protected]

***

Languages • While on a visit to Agra City in Uttar Pradesh State, India, recently, Mwangi Karuga says, he noted that “everybody speaks in their indigenous languages—Hindi and Punjabi”. He adds: “I wonder why Kenyans are so obsessed with foreign languages. Why can’t our children use vernacular at home instead of speaking in foreign languages? It’s a big shame!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Carrier • With national carrier Kenya Airways stuck in massive debt and making huge losses with little hope of ever climbing out of the hole, Thomas Yebei has an idea. “We should adopt JamboJet as our national airline as it’s well-managed and efficient. KQ should just be left to die and the billions spent on bailing it out every year used to boost healthcare.” His contact is [email protected]