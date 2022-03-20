Empty promises • As happens in every election year, the aspirants for MCA, MP and governor seats are making all manner of promises, says Robert Musamali. “They pledge to instal streetlights and cabro roads, increase water supply and also build more schools, markets and toilets but forget this on assuming office. Should the people of Mwimuto in Kiambu still trust politicians?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Interest rates • High interest rates on bank loans are going to adversely affect Kenyans, says Kinyua Thuku. “This comes at a time when Kenyans are grappling with a depressed economy and increasing prices of consumer goods.” The irony, he adds, is that the banks continue to rake in record profits. “They should show some compassion for the ordinary citizens.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Impunity • The boda boda menace is a recipe for chaos, warns Ruth Gituma. This public transport sub-sector, she adds, urgently needs to be regulated. “However, it was saddening to hear DP William Ruto telling riders whose motorcycles were impounded in a police crackdown to go for them. Why not consult with the authorities on how best this should be done?” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Good job • During his recent sojourn in Kisumu City, Kamichore Mutindira says, he was impressed with the well-kept lawns and clean sidewalks. “There are no mounds of garbage like in Nairobi. There are elevated zebra crossings and every roundabout has a functional clock. The only improvement needed is signage. Governor Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has done a great job!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Mourning ‘Patron’ • Mourning ‘Men’s Conference chairman’ Jackson Kibor, Job Momanyi says he was in a class of his own. “He was honest and went against the grain. He also spoke his mind about his marriages and did not hesitate to divorce or remarry in his old age. He invested wisely and, despite little formal education, ended up becoming very rich.” His contact is [email protected].