Government yet to lower cost of power

Bill ambush • Was the government’s pledge to lower the cost of electricity a lie, wonders Gerishom Majanja. He was recently stunned to receive a message from Kenya Power saying: “We have billed your electricity account with an additional deposit of Sh2,500, as it was insufficient. Pay the same with your bill.” Gerishom says he paid the original deposit 20 year ago. His contact is [email protected]

***

Slow works • The contractor NMS has assigned to beautify Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Sam Oyugi moans, “removed the cabro blocks and destroyed streetlights, leaving the busy street dusty and in darkness at night”. The work has stopped for months and street boys pose a threat to pedestrians and motorists. Can NMS ensure it’s completed before the long rains?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Men’s choice • While throwing his support behind university don X. N. Iraki’s bid to succeed the late Jackson Kibor as the ‘Men’s Conference chairman’ , John Ireri has some conditions for his candidacy. “He must demonstrate that he is a modern and progressive leader not caged by fake masculinity or threatened by toxic feminism; one who will inspire us to be better men.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bad police • Giving a bad name to the National Police Service are the traffic officers who brazenly collect bribes from matatu, pick-up and lorry drivers at the Witeithie underpass on Thika Superhighway, moans Joseph K. Ngure. “They often cause traffic jams. Is this the duty these officers in uniform are assigned, Bwana Inspector-General Hilary Mutyambai?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Holy launder • Quite amusing to Paul V. Otieno, he says, is to hear that the Meru branch of the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) is advising its member churches to “take politicians’ dirty money and cleanse it”. Paul adds: “Money laundering, which they are literally saying they would do, was criminalised in Kenya in 1994. Can I go LOL on this?” His contact is [email protected]