IEBC should probe Ruto rigging claims

Rigging phobia • The IEBC plays a vital role by enabling voters to choose their leaders, says Samuel Obegi. He’s, therefore, disappointed with DP William Ruto, who has alleged a plot to rig this year’s poll. “Could he have sensed defeat in the presidential race, as he has gone and asked for help from the US. The IEBC should summon him to reveal what he really knows.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Big bad by-laws • Most of the old Nairobi City County rental houses are in a terribly bad shape, says Stephen Njuru. “Some have never been repaired for 50 years or more. However, a resident can’t even mend a damaged wall or fence or fix floor tiles or paint the house. Some imbeciles will come and extort money from one. Why do we have such by-laws?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Forgotten lot • The people of Ademasajida in Wajir County, Nassir Barrow says, feel they are a forgotten lot. “With the promise of a new sub-county since the Daniel arap Moi era never fulfilled, we’re now humbly asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to give us one as his farewell gift to bring services closer and curb the unhealthy competition between clans.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Police contract • Tanzania’s founding President Julius Nyerere's Ujamaa (socialist) policy was “a brilliant idea to improve agricultural productivity”, says Joe Ngige Mungai. “It was to be an instant pill for the economic headache but some slept on the job, knowing they had a share. Police should be put on performance contracts with points to determine promotion or dismissal.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Equality • Women have for years made a case for equal opportunities with men through forums such as the International Women’s Day observed on March 8, says Alnashir D. Walji. “They have risen to top positions, such as president, curbing trafficking, harassment and sexual exploitation. Can we foresee an era when they will surpass men in more spheres?” His contact is [email protected].