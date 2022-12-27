2022 KCPE: Parents, go easy on your children over performance

Accept and move on • Parents should go easy on their children over performance in the KCPE exam, says Dinaice Makenga, more so as people celebrate the festive season. “The children should not be denied the usual festive season goodies, such as new clothes and shoes. Parents should understand that children have different abilities and accept the results they get.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Exam heroes • The extensive media coverage of the KCPE exam results and top candidates, though okay, Usha Shah feels, is one-sided. Says she: “There are so many candidates in schools in the slums who have done well despite difficult circumstances. If the media could mention them, it would boost the morale of their teachers, parents and other pupils.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Bottler bullies • Abud Swaleh Batheif, a Malindi businessman, narrates his nasty experience with two employees of Coast Bottlers Ltd, who raided his shop at Ganda Trading Centre and took away a freezer. “It was as if I had stolen from them. They were like marauding cheetahs from the nearby forest pouncing on prey.” He wants the bullies bottled up. His contact is [email protected]

***

Tech-savvy • Murang’a County deserves congratulations for embracing new technology, says Richard Mwaniki, impressed with its new online job application system. “You’ve set a great example for the other 46 counties, including my own, Nyandarua, which is still manual. A most convenient method that saves resources and time is online recruitment.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Atlas Lions • Morocco’s stellar performance in the recent 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar is a pointer to a great future, says Hassan Malik Mohamed. “The remarkable fighting spirit of the team made football nicer even to some of us who rarely follow the sport. I must celebrate this ‘Afrabia’ resilience on the football field and pray that it gets stronger.” His contact is [email protected]