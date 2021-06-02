Yes, scrap BEd programme

Nancy Macharia

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia during the launch of Covid-19 vaccination for teachers at the TSC headquarters, Nairobi, on March 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  David Turuthi

Educational communication technology expert

What you need to know:

  • The Teachers Service Commission wants the proposal to be implemented from September.
  • The Universities through University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) is up in arms against this decision.

The Teachers Service Commission has recommended the scrapping of the Bachelor of Education degree programme. Students who wish to pursue a career in teaching will take regular programme in arts or sciences and a one-year post-graduate diploma in education to qualify for registration.

