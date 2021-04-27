Jab, jog, jig, jump and sun or die from coronavirus

Good things come to those who sweat, and if you don’t make time for exercise, you’ll probably have to make time for illness, so the adage goes.

Regular physical activity can improve your muscle strength and boost your endurance. Exercise delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system to work more efficiently. When your heart and lung health improves, you have more energy to tackle daily chores and to fight disease.

Covid-19 patients who were consistently inactive during the two years preceding the pandemic were more likely to be admitted to hospital, require intensive care and die than the rest.

A large US study published online in the British “Journal of Sports Medicine” on April 14, lack of exercise creates more risk than smoking, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Several risk factors for severe Covid-19 infection have been identified — including advanced age, male sex and certain underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease. As a risk factor for severe disease, physical inactivity was surpassed only by advanced age and a history of organ transplant.

Regular physical activity

Covid-19 patients who were consistently physically inactive were also 20 per cent more likely to be admitted to hospital, 10 per cent more likely to require intensive care and 32 per cent more likely to die of their infection than the others.

The US Centers for Disease Control advised that “short of vaccination and following public health safety guidelines such as social distancing and mask use, engaging in regular physical activity may be the single most important action individuals can take to prevent severe COVID-19 and its complications, including death”.

"Health Club Management” editor Liz Terry said: ‘These findings reinforce previous research, which established the positive effects of activity on Covid-19 outcomes but were largely ignored by governments .” Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive (a not-for-profit industry association promoting the interests of commercial fitness gyms and community leisure centres with more than 3,500 member organisations) said the findings was a “wake-up call”.

Nick Mwendwa, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president, is on record as asking the government to open up sports spaces, especially the non-contact ones. And he could have a point because regular physical activity improves your brain health, helps with weight management, reduces disease, strengthens bones and muscles and improves your weight management.

Kenyans should look for something to make them sweat. It doesn’t have to be structured. One could work, walk, jog, jump, dance or run in the sun. Those in urban settings can skip the bus or take the stairs. Rigorously play the game you like.