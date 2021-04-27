Jab, jog, jig, jump and sun or die from coronavirus

Covid-19 vaccine.

It could take Kenya up to two years to vaccinate 16 million vulnerable citizens against Covid-19, a Ministry of Health report says.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  David Turuthi

Educational communication technology expert

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 patients who were consistently inactive during the two years preceding the pandemic were more likely to be admitted to hospital.
  • Covid-19 patients who were consistently physically inactive were also 20 per cent more likely to be admitted to hospital.

Good things come to those who sweat, and if you don’t make time for exercise, you’ll probably have to make time for illness, so the adage goes.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: Change model to cut power prices

  2. Macharia Gaitho: ‘Tribal balance’ skews CJ hunt

  3. Kaltum Guyo: Referendum needed to curb abuse of police powers

  4. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

  5. Makau Mutua: The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.