Public schools’ exam ‘feat’ is just an illusion

Once again, girls performed better than boys in languages in the KCPE examination and, strangely, public schools posted higher mean scores than their private counterparts.

Could the Covid-19 pandemic be the main cause of the low mean scores posted by private primary schools? My answer is yes and no. Learners in both public and private schools were not anywhere near a classroom for months.

It is also true that while some of their counterparts in private schools got some form of alternative instructions away from school throughout the said period, low-class private schools (some in rented premises) closed shop due to the hard economic times experienced during the Covid-19 downturn and their learners didn’t experience any instruction since October 2020. Where did they go?

Before we celebrate, let us wait for next year.

Was the exam set in a way to cater for self-directed learning that happened during the Covid-19 break, to the disadvantage of learners in most private schools who enjoy spoon-feeding?

Why could a few months’ break affect the effort of eight years so fundamentally? Or was there no effort throughout the eight years, awaiting the last-mile dash?

Low mean score

How does one explain the high mean score registered by public schools with the large number of KCPE candidates (1,179,191) occasioned by the government waiver of exam fees since 2015?

This could only be part of the reason for the low mean score of candidates who sat the exam in private schools, that have over the years posted higher mean scores than public schools. Their teacher-pupil ratio is nearer to the ideal — 1:15 — compared to what we have in public schools, 1: 50.

The presence of ranking is a debate that generates mixed reactions. Although competition is universal, in Kenya, ranking is supported and praised for the wrong reasons. Honestly speaking, the Private School Owners Association will support ranking because it is a cost-free advertisement and a reason to treble their tuition and other fees.

That is why they will apply unethical means to appear at the top of the chart. A case mentioned by the CS was impersonation detected during the exam.

Malpractices include forcing learners to repeat classes if they don’t attain certain marks, which is against Section 35(2) of The Basic Education Act 2013. The weak learners are registered for KCPE in a nearby public school, or in a satellite school, so as not to lower the mean score of the ‘pedigree’ school.

We glorify marks scored and certificates and degrees awarded, whether the holder has accompanying competence or not. That is why at all levels of education we are ready to travel the easy route.

To curb malpractices, we could use technology so that exams are disbursed and printed at the exam centre 15 minutes before they begin. With this, the large number of exam handlers will be reduced, as will the cost of distributing question papers.