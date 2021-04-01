Being in ‘global village’, Covid-19 vaccine a must

A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at KMPDC headquarters in Nairobi on March 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Turuthi

Educational communication technology expert

On March 26, President Uhuru Kenyatta was vaccinated against Covid-19 in front of television cameras alongside First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Cabinet secretaries and other top officials and their families. That was on the day the President issued new tough directives, including lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which is in its third wave.

