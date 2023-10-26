Yes, it is true, choices have consequences

That Nyandarua County came last in the “Gross County Report” that was released recently by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics is a serious indictment of its past and present elected and non-elected leaders.

Though the poorest when compared with neighbouring Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a and Kirinyaga counties, the revelation that Nyandarua contributed a paltry 2.8 per cent to the country’s GDP as Marsabit topped with 10.3 per cent is worrying.

Hitherto marginalised counties, like those in the arid and semi-arid regions, have also overtaken Nyandarua to join a small group of elite counties that have, for years, been the backbone of the economy.

For the lucky counties like Lamu, Kisumu and Mombasa, the Jubilee regime pumped in millions—nay, billions—of shillings to jump-start the blue economy resource. Talking of the blue economy, Nyandarua, even with its Lake Ol’ Bolossat, the only lake in central Kenya, got nothing. The habitat for wildlife and birds, and what could be a popular destination for visitors in the Mount Kenya tourism circuit, is on the verge of extinction due to siltation.

The hitherto marginalised counties in the north were ever in the news for, among other shortcomings, severe droughts that ravaged them. Relief food donations for both the inhabitants and their livestock, as well as insecurity, were the norm as images of emaciated animals were beamed all over.

The Daily Nation asked then-top leaders in a bold headline on March 25, 2022: “Do they even care?” But then, the campaigns for the August 2022 elections were in top gear—and, sadly, nobody cared.

So how did Nyandarua, a county endowed with fertile soils and adequate rainfall, sink so low?

Poisoned local politics

At the onset of devolution, what would have been one of the county’s major infrastructural projects, the 60.8 MW Kinangop Wind Park, set to be developed by the UK’s Eco Wind Farm in conjunction with KenGen, was hobbled by widespread public protests and litigation over land compensation, conflicts that at one time turned bloody.

The residents were also ill-advised that the said wind turbines could bring them incurable diseases. Poisoned local politics in the period 2017-2022 and incessant Nyandarua County Assembly wrangles could not allow for meaningful debate. Had the multi-million-dollar project been successful, the renewable energy produced was to be sold to KPLC under the Power Purchase Agreement and, hence, contribute to the county and national economies.

The politicians who opposed the wind project had their way in the 2017 General Election, probably oblivious of the damage they had caused to the county. Those like the county’s first governor who supported it were felled at the ballot. With the collapse of the wind project, potential jobs were lost and, with it, all the socioeconomic opportunities.

Not so long ago, we were told by a foreign dignitary that choices have consequences. The Nyandarua electorate will regret theirs for a long time.



