Give counties autonomy

Last Sunday, President William Ruto worshipped at a thanksgiving service at a primary school deep in Nyandarua County, the colonial-era “Happy Valley” where the English upper-class settlers notorious for adultery, alcoholism and violence lived. It is now known as Wanjohi.

With a stroke of the pen, President Ruto issued an executive order to declare illegal further holding of Nyandarua land records in neighbouring Laikipia County, with all land-related services transferred from Nyahururu, the Laikipia headquarters, to Ol Kalou, the capital of Nyandarua, from next month.

The bold move, which the Kenyatta, Moi, Kibaki and Uhuru regimes failed to address, maybe the best Christmas gift for Nyandarua as it will spur the growth of the ‘sleepy’ town. Even the Kinuthia Wamwangi-led Transitional Authority failed.

The first Nyandarua governor, Waithaka Mwangi, came close to resolving the historical injustice visited on the people but was ridiculed and the vexing matter was dismissed as a non-issue at a public meeting presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Over the 10 years of devolution, to get land services, a resident of Nyandarua, which stretches from Soko Mjinga, just after Kijabe, goes through Naivasha and Gilgil in Nakuru, makes a 100-kilometre trip.

The same case applies to judicial services. Ol Kalou could be the only county capital without a functional Judiciary office. Without court or prison services, Laikipia—again—deals with Nyandarua matters with cases requiring judicial intervention taken to the Nyahururu High Court. Hence, Nyandarua criminals are tried, convicted and imprisoned in Laikipia. Yet Limuru, Githunguri, Kikuyu and Gatundu towns, all in neighbouring Kiambu, have.

The President also delved into the matter of the proposed Nyandarua University. The land for it, set aside a decade ago, has become a grazing ground for animals. Only a huge green billboard announcing the location of the university has miraculously survived the vagaries of the weather.