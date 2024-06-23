Why we need to invest in sustainable food systems

Imagine going to your local market and finding empty shelves or skyrocketing prices for basic food items. This scenario isn’t far-fetched; it’s a potential reality if we don’t improve our food systems and farming practices.

With a rapidly growing population and climate change wreaking havoc on the world’s food, land, and water, we must adopt smarter, more sustainable methods of food production. These methods not only benefit the environment, but also ensure our own health and economic stability. This is where sustainable food systems come in.

A sustainable food system is like a well-managed garden. It keeps producing healthy food year after year, while taking care of the soil and water.

Sustainable food systems, particularly in the Kenyan context, rely on smallholder farmers adopting new innovations and sustainable practices. They rely on holistic approaches to farming that focus on restoring soil health, increasing biodiversity, and improving water management.

Research demonstrates that these practices can enhance soil fertility and water retention, leading to higher crop yields and improved food security. But they also increase soil carbon sequestration by up to 25 per cent, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Weather extremes

Why is this so important? Climate change is making it harder to grow food due to increased weather extremes bringing scorching sun or unpredictable rain – not ideal for crops. We need to adopt sustainable practices, like healthier soil management and smarter water use, to help us adapt to these changes. Adopting innovations like climate-smart crop varieties and improved water management practices help will farmers get there quicker.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlighted the urgency of this shift in their 2023 report, warning that climate change is already affecting food security through increasing temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and more frequent extreme weather events. These changes threaten crop yields, reduce the nutritional quality of food, and increase the risk of pests and diseases. By investing in sustainable food systems, we can mitigate these impacts and build resilience against future climate shocks.

Investing in sustainable food systems also offers significant economic benefits. The World Bank estimates that transitioning to sustainable agricultural practices could generate over $2 trillion in economic benefits by 2030. These benefits include increased agricultural productivity, reduced costs associated with environmental degradation, and improved public health outcomes.

In fact, a 2020 study found that for every $1 invested in CGIAR agricultural research and development, investors see a $10 return on investment in terms of strengthening smallholder agriculture and protecting vulnerable communities. CGIAR – a global network of 15 agricultural research centres – has demonstrated this return with its $60 billion of investments over 50 years.

Sustainable food systems

Indeed, there are many talented scientists in Kenya and worldwide working to develop the right solutions. And now the scientists, experts and innovations from around the world are coming to Kenya for CGIAR Science Week, running from July 1 to 5 at the United Nations Campus in Nairobi. The event aims to inspire action and investment in sustainable food systems that nourish both people and planet.

Why is this important for you? Well, everyone has a role to play in securing our food systems. By choosing food grown with care for the environment, we can support sustainable practices. By supporting and partnering with organisations like CGIAR, our farmers, governments and companies can help find solutions. And by engaging with science, we can tackle climate change, increase productivity and build more resilient food systems.