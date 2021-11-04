Why HIV jab is elusive

Red ribbon

The red ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Onyango

Global Impact Fellow

What you need to know:

  • Antibodies have been the heroes of Covid-19 immunity.
  • HIV has a spherical shield around it as its most powerful weapon.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the largest and longest-running puzzle in infectious disease was how to develop a HIV vaccine. Thirty-eight years after the discovery of HIV, you could fill encyclopedias with all scientists have learned about this skillful shape-shifter that affects some 38 million people. Yet a vaccine has been elusive. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.