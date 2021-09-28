Beware bioterror threats

Much of the evil propagated by evolutionary theorists persists as perpetrators of injustice use science to justify their actions.

We are confronted with a scientific and technological “commitment” to sex-selective abortion, drone warfare, physician-assisted suicide, gender and disability-based abortion and torture.

Science can’t provide a moral compass for itself, and we have seen some of its worst abuses when it has been most confident in its ability to do so. In war, for instance, it has shown to be an evil genius, making combat more terrifying than ever. It has taught Man to make the battlefield gorier than before.

Between 1990 and 2001 saw events that raised concerns about biological weapons proliferation. Millions of microbe stocks and technology have since fallen into the hands of (domestic) criminals with the motivation and skills to selectively deploy biological stockpiles in terrorist acts.

While large groups of terrorists have eschewed biological, radiological and chemical weapons in favour of bombs and other conventional weapons, two trends raise the possibility that they’ll turn to biological weapons as a preferred medium of attack.

Bioterrorism

Some groups have made it clear that they want to kill as many people as possible using ever more shocking attack methods amid an increased number of incidents in which terrorists plan biological attacks, acquire biological substances and attempt to manufacture and disseminate biological agents.

The rate of discovery in the life sciences has been incredible in recent decades. The life sciences revolution shows no sign of slowing down, making the possibility of bioterrorism overly terrifying.