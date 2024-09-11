Why African trade unions support Raila’s AUC bid

With a population of over 1.5 billion people, unemployment rate of 6.3 per cent, an informal sector of 83.1 per cent and a working poverty rate of 29 per cent, Africa stands at a critical juncture, where the future of our economies, the dignity of our workers and the respect for labour rights demand visionary leadership.

In this light, the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), representing 60 affiliates and 25 million workers across Africa, is scheduled to meet in Accra, Ghana, from October 9–12. During the meeting OATUU has invited President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and Mr Raila Odinga as chief guest and keynote speaker, respectively. After Mr Odinga’s address, OATUU is expected to endorse his candidature for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, considering his history and eight-point vision for Africa.

In his vision plan, which resonated deeply with the ideal and mission of OATUU, Mr Odinga underscored the centrality of sustainable and equitable socio-economic growth as a foundation for Africa’s development. This means that creating jobs, poverty reduction and enhancing the welfare of workers is at the centre of his action plan, and thus the more reason African governments must rally behind him.

Further, Mr Odinga has committed to working closely with African governments to reduce overreliance on external funding. As African workers, we believe that the high debts negatively affect African workers and thus the political instability that has been witnessed in numerous countries on the continent.

In fact, OATUU firmly believes that the high debts remain the major reason for heightened unemployment, especially among women and youth. As such, OATUU continues to urge trade unions in Africa to remain a vital voice in matters finance and debt so that workers are not left to carry the heavy burden of economic miscalculations that result in high external debts.

Defender of labour rights

Noting that trade should be grown in Africa through establishing common markets and boosting intra-African trade, Mr Odinga speaks to the heart of African trade union leaders who have, over the years, called for a robust conversation on common markets for the various regional economic blocs in Africa.

At the same time, OATUU believes that with his chairmanship, a more meaningful conversation shall be held on the inclusion of labour rights in various trade agreements and an express provision of the same in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Additionally, trade unions across Africa have been engaged in numerous campaigns for the ratification of International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190 that speaks to violence and harassment in the world of work. This ongoing campaign aligns with Mr Odinga’s promise of an all-out war against marginalisation, exclusion and discrimination against women and girls.

Away from his vision and agenda, Mr Odinga has been a steadfast ally of workers, a defender of labour rights and a proponent of strong, independent trade unions. Over the years, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions Kenya (Cotu) has had an easy brotherly relationship with Mr Odinga; he is a man who not only understands the place of trade unions in our history but also appreciates the major role played by unions in empowering workers.

As such, we at Cotu have seen him consistently advocate the empowerment of the labour movement, recognising that the strength of a nation is mirrored in the welfare and unity of its workers.

Workers’ welfare and rights

Should he be elected AUC chairperson, Mr Odinga’s leadership will be crucial in reviving the AU Social Affairs Commission, which has historically played a leading role in fostering social dialogue among African workers, employers and governments. For instance, it was important in preparing Africa’s position, in April, before proceeding to the International Labour Conference in Geneva.

Under his stewardship, we are confident that this commission will regain its prominence, ensuring that workers’ welfare and rights are prioritised in the continental agenda.

Moreover, his election as AUC chairperson will bring a renewed focus on OATUU. As the only pan-African trade union organisation representing all national trade unions, OATUU is committed to working closely with the AUC to ensure the growth and strength of trade unions across the continent. With him at the helm, we can expect a strengthened partnership and solidarity that will enhance the respect and enforcement of workers’ rights, a cause that OATUU has championed for decades.

As OATUU and Cotu, we are ready and committed to leading the charge in rallying support for Mr Odinga’s candidature. We believe that under his leadership, the AUC will become a stronger advocate for workers’ rights, and Africa will take significant strides towards becoming a continent where every worker enjoys dignity, fairness and economic security.

Let us unite behind Mr Odinga, a true and reliable brother of the African worker, and work together to build a brighter future for all.