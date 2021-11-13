We should step up investment in the environment

EABL

In this picture taken in October 2018, residents of Murara in the company of EABL Group Corporate Relations Director Eric Kiniti (far right), enjoy clean water from a water kiosk donated by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) in Murara, Igembe North Constituency, Meru County. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jane Karuku

Managing Director and CEO

East African Breweries Limited

What you need to know:

  • The effects of climate change have necessitated worldwide campaigns and summits like the just ended COP 26 in Glasgow.
  • These talks are important to Africa, which is disproportionately the most vulnerable region to climate change.

Take a moment and think of how much you enjoy being at home after a busy day out. You probably agree with the adage, “East or West, home is best”. We have all at one point benefited from the ambiance and support system that a home provides — helping us unwind and re-energise. 

