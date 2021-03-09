Empowering women a very worthy venture

Women empowerment exhibition

An exhibitor at the Pop up Expo market held on March 6, 2021 at Zen Garden which was aimed at empower women entrepreneurs.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Jane Karuku

I recently came across a story featuring one of our sorghum farmers, Jennifer Atieno, of Rangwe, Homa Bay County. A widow with a big family, she has a physical disability. The income from subsistence maize farming was hardly enough to sustain her basic needs. But that would change when she enrolled in a training programme aimed at inclusion of farmers with disabilities.

