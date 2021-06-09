We need a fund for neglected tropical diseases

Eye surgery

A woman undergoes surgery on her left eye to treat Trachoma at the Kajiado District Hospital. Trachoma leads to blindness if untreated. File | Nation Media Group

By  Zablon Kerima

Biochemist

What you need to know:

  • NTDs are a group of parasitic, bacterial and viral chronic debilitating yet preventable and treatable infections that afflict more than 1.5 billion people worldwide.
  • Accounting for up to 40 per cent of the burden, Africa bears the heaviest brunt of these infections, a situation made worse by inefficient healthcare system and poverty. 

As the Covid-19 rages on with its impact on economies reverberating across the world, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) are the latest casualties of the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Magesha Ngwiri: Hustler narrative a crude myth

  2. Eric Ngéno: We must reject all attempts to erode power and dignity of the people

  3. Gabriel Oguda: Uhuru should say sorry to Kisumu and its environs

  4. Njoki Chege: Influencers should be paid for work done 

  5. Mutuma Mathiu: To prosper, look beyond the shore

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.