We need global solidarity to beat Covid-19

By  Zablon Kerima

Biochemist

What you need to know:

  • It’s almost two months since Kenya launched the vaccination campaign against the virus.
  • So far, over 750, 000 people have been vaccinated while 2,500 have died.

In the past one week, the world has watched and followed with devastation as India grapples with the second wave of the pandemic. A country of 1.3 billion, it has been posting staggering world records of Covid-19 deaths and infections for five days in a row. 

