Wamoyi Simbauni: Prioritise the health, safety of students

The recent medical emergency at Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School, in Kakamega County, has brought to the fore the need to improve the health and safety standards in our learning institutions.

The tragic incident, in which two learners died and more than 200 were hospitalised, has underscored the urgent need for measures to safeguard the well-being of students at school.

First, overcrowding in, particularly, public learning institutions is a pervasive issue. It not only hampers the educational experience but also exacerbates the risk of outbreaks of communicable diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery and respiratory ailments.

The lack of clean water and sanitation facilities makes maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation difficult, further increasing the risk of disease among students.

Let the government prioritise the health and safety of students. The ministries of Education and Health must work together to ensure learning institutions comply with health and safety regulations.

Regular inspection

This collaboration should include regular inspections of schools to check for compliance with the set standards. A clear framework should outline the roles and responsibilities of the various stakeholders—including school management, teachers, students and parents—in upholding health and safety standards and also specify the consequences of default.

In addition to the immediate actions needed to address the health and safety risks is a need for long-term solutions. Investing in the expansion of access to clean water and sanitation facilities in schools will not only improve the health and safety of learners but also contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Another is to address overcrowding by investing in the construction of new schools and expansion of the existing ones to reduce the number of students per classroom and increase the space available for individual learners.

The Mukumu incident is a golden opportunity.