Butere Boys closed indefinitely over strange stomach illness

Butere Boys High School closed indefinitely over a suspected cholera outbreak at the institution.

Kakamega County Commissioner John Ondego and Ministry of Education officials are currently in a meeting at the institution.

The students were released to go home after some of them complained of diarrhoea.

No details were provided on what could have caused the ailment but Ministry of Health officials are attending the meeting and expected to issue a statement on their preliminary findings.

The closure of Butere Boys comes a day after Ministry of Education officials closed Sacred Heart Mukumu High School following the death of two students in an incident that had over 200 students fall ill at the school.



